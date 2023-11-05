Bus driver and 22 passengers remain admitted in hospital

[Source: Supplied]

The bus driver and 22 of his passengers who were involved in the fatal road accident yesterday along the Queen’s Road in Lomawai, Sigatoka remain admitted in hospital.

Fiji Police Force Director Traffic SSP Mitieli Divuana confirms the passengers and the driver were rushed to the Sigatoka Hospital by passer-by’s after their bus collided head-on with a rental vehicle.

It is alleged the 61-year-old driver of the rental vehicle was heading towards Nadi when he lost control, causing the vehicle to veer onto the opposite lane, colliding with the bus carrying 26 passengers.

Divuana says the occupants of both vehicles were rushed to the Sigatoka Hospital, whereby the 61-year-old driver, a 64-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man, who were passengers in the rental vehicle were pronounced dead.

He says as the investigation continues, drivers are reminded to get enough rest and drive within the speed limit to avoid such tragic accidents.

The Traffic Director adds it is also worrying to see the daily bookings for speeding offenses, showing that some drivers continue to blatantly disregard road rules, risking not only their lives but putting other road users at risk.



Divuana says the festive season is associated with a lot of social gatherings and late nights and drivers must take advisories seriously if we are to prevent further loss of life.

The road death toll currently stands at 68, compared to 37 for the same period last year.