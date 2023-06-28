All hands on deck to address challenges: Rabuka

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka says the government will need all hands on deck in navigating a way out of challenges faced by the country.

In his national address on the Eve of the 2023/24 National Budget announcement, Rabuka stressed that to rebuild our nation, it will not be business as usual.

He states that no other government since independence has been faced with the kind of circumstances confronting Fiji and her people today.

The Prime Minister warns the challenges, the difficulties, and dangers are numerous.

However, he assures that the coalition government is determined to improve the living standard of the people.

“Economic constraints and structural challenges that will take time to resolve. The reality of our fiscal crisis demands that we “bite the bullet and take the bull by the horn.” We know that we will continue to face greater turbulence in the near future.”

Rabuka says the government must manage the current unsustainable debt level, the largest Fiji has ever had since independence.

He further says they must address a host of serious social and economic issues that are impacting every aspect of our national life.

“While we continue to move forward in hope, we must use the opportunity to write a new chapter in our national development effort, after years of mistrust, lack of confidence, and disunity.”

Rabuka also called upon the opposition members to join the government in its collective efforts to move our nation forward.

“We can take a bipartisan approach in our collective effort to rebuild our nation economically, socially, and spiritually. Our progress and prosperity as a nation crucially depend on unity, mutual cooperation, and understanding.”

Therefore, Rabuka stresses that the people’s trust and support are critical to Government’s efforts to resolve the challenges.

He adds the economic headwinds will now intensify due to ongoing conflict in Europe, geopolitical rivalry and global uncertainty.