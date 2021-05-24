Home

Benedict Cumberbatch says he hopes to house Ukrainian refugees

The Indian Express
March 15, 2022 10:34 am

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch said on Sunday he hoped to take part in a UK government scheme to offer Ukrainian refugees somewhere to live.

The new “Homes for Ukraine” scheme will allow members of the public, charities, businesses and community groups to offer accommodation to refugees to come to Britain even if they do not have family ties.

“It is a really shocking time to be a European two and a half hours flight away from Ukraine, and it’s something that hangs over us,” Cumberbatch told Sky News on the red carpet of the British Academy Film Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Article continues after advertisement

Benedict Cumberbatch, known for his roles in Sherlock, The Imitation Game and Doctor Strange, was wearing a round badge with the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag on the lapel of his jacket.

