Traill books Olympic spot

[Source: Fiji Taekwondo Association/ Facebook]

Venice Traill has created history by being the first from Taekwondo Fiji to qualify for a spot in the Paris Olympics.

This is the first time ever Fiji will be represented in this sport at the Olympics.

She was selected after the Oceania Taekwondo Olympic Qualifiers in Honiara, Solomon Islands over the weekend.

The team are expected to arrive back into the country tomorrow evening.

The Olympics will begin on the 26th of July to the 11th of August.