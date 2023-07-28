Kativerata sets the stage for rugby league development

Wise Kativerata.

Fiji Bati Head Coach Wise Kativerata outlines his long-term ambition of opening an academy in places around Fiji.

This is to master the principles of rugby league for young people.

Kativerata promises to promote the interaction between Fijian children and well-known rugby league players so that they can learn from and benefit from each other’s expertise.

“It is something that I am going to push forward to in 2024 and 2025. In the future, we need to get more senior people like them (Kamikamica and Kikau) to come over and share their knowledge and experience.”

Kativerata says the program’s primary goal is to open doors for young people to join the NRL system and show them how they will come back to the community and share their experiences.

Kativerata inspires young people to believe that nothing is impossible if they put their minds and their hard work into it.

The Fiji National Rugby League is continuing its development program in the outer islands.