Maximin stunner earns points for New Castle

Allan Saint-Maximin volleyed in a brilliant 90th-minute equaliser as Newcastle extended its unbeaten start to four matches.

The game finished 1-all as New Castle kept winless Wolves in the bottom three.

Wolves thought they were going to claim their first win of the season thanks to skipper Ruben Neves’ excellent first-half strike.

Article continues after advertisement

In a pulsating finish, the visitors twice came close to snatching victory.

In other EPL matches, West Ham earned their first win of the season as Pablo Fornals’ deflected second-half strike gave them victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park.