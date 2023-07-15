Fiji hockey teams qualify for World Cup

Women's Hockey team. [Source: Fiji Hockey Federation/ Facebook]

Both the Fiji men’s and women’s hockey teams have qualified for the 2024 FIH Hockey World Cup which will be held in Oman.

The two teams won bronze in the FIH Hockey 5s Oceania Cup in Australia.

The men’s team defeated the Solomon Islands in the bronze medal play-offs 6-1 while the women’s beat Papua New Guinea 6-2.

Men’s Hockey team. [Source: Fiji Hockey Federation/ Facebook]

The World Cup will be from the 24th to the 31st of January next year.

16 teams will compete in both the men’s and women’s categories.