Fiji hockey clears the air on funding applications

The Fiji Hockey Federation has revealed they submitted their request for funding for the Inaugural Hockey Federation Hockey5s World Cup to the Fiji Sports Commission two times earlier this year.

This is their response to comments made by the Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru.

Saukuru in an interview with FBC Sports in Kadavu last week said that hockey didn’t take advantage of the opportunity to apply for the grant in July.

FHF President, Emi Nawaqakuta says they submitted their applications to the Commission in January and June this year.

Nawaqakuta adds in both applications, the Federation was notified that no funding was available for their overseas grant application.

She adds there was no response on sponsorship and grants because of the Pacific Games at the time.

The President says however, due to the lack of response on sponsorships and grants for the World Cup, Fiji Hockey made an urgent plea last week to the public to support both the men’s and women’s Fiji hockey teams for the World Cup.

FHF has now submitted a copy of their applications to the Commission and background information to Saukuru.

They have also informed the Minister that hockey is usually underfunded and driven by volunteers who strive to keep the sport in Fiji alive.

Meanwhile, FHF is in talks with the Fiji Sports Commission and will submit another application together with their prior applications to the commission.

The Hockey 5s World Cup will be held from the 28th to the 31st of next month in Muscat, Oman.