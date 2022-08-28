Haaland scores hat trick for Man City

Erling Haaland scored a 19-minute second-half hat-trick as champions Manchester City fought back to claim a thrilling 4-2 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace.

The visitors looked on course to win at Etihad Stadium for the second consecutive season when they led 2-0 at the break through John Stones’ own goal and Joachim Andersen’s powerful header.

The win sees City finish the day second in the Premier League table, two points behind Arsenal who beat Fulham in the late kick-off, while Palace are 13th with four points from four games.

In other matches, Southampton went down 0-1 against Man United, Brentford drew 1-all with Everton, Brighton defeated Leeds 1-0, Chelsea beat Leicester 2-1, Liverpool thrashed Bournemouth 9-0 and Arsenal defeated Fulham 2-1.