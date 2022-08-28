Rewa out to defend BOG title

Gabrieli Matanisiga’s goal was enough to keep Rewa in contention for another Battle of the Giants title.

Rewa defeated Bargain Box Ba 1-0 this afternoon at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

It was a goalless first half, but Rewa maintained its defence, which cleared the path for Matanisiga to score a goal in the 25th minute of the second spell.

Ba tried to equalize in the 35th minute, but the offside goal didn’t count.

Ba switched between defensive and attack in the second spell to try and equalize, but the Delta tigers were too fast to counterattack.

The men in black had the advantage into the dying seconds of extra time, but Rewa managed to be in possession of the ball as the referee blew the final whistle.

Rewa is now the fourth BOG semifinalist with another chance to defend its Battle of the Giants title.