Nadi ready for epic semi-final clash

The All In One Builders Nadi will be putting everything on the line during the semi-final of the Punjas Battle of the Giants tomorrow against Rewa.

The Green Machine have checked all the boxes during training this week, covering all the basics of the game under the guidance of Viliame Toma.

Toma says the Delta Tigers are the best football team in the country right now, and it will be a hard-fought battle.

The former Nadi defender adds that they want to win for the people of Nadi.

“The way the boys are playing, and training hard, doing two sessions now. They want to do it for the Nadi people and especially for the sponsors.”

Saturday’s semi-final starts at 2pm between Nadi and Rewa, Farmtrac Tractor Labasa will face Bargain Box Ba at 4:30pm.

You can catch the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.