Junior Bula Boys hold NZ U-19

[Source: New Zealand Fiji Football Incorporated]

The Junior Bula Boys held the New Zealand Under-19 team to a 1-all draw in a friendly match at McFetridge Park, in Auckland, New Zealand today.

The Kiwis put the pressure early on in the game, but the Ronil Lal-coached side was persistent and stayed in the fight thorughout the match.

Fiji opened the account, with a left-foot strike from Mohammed Fataul on the stroke of halftime to give the Samuela Navoce-captained team the lead.

Fiji’s goal scorer Mohammed Fataul [Source: New Zealand Fiji Football Incorporated]

The hosts equalized in the 70th minute through a penalty, leveling the score at 1-all.



Speaking to New Zealand Fiji Football Incorporated media, Fiji Under-19 Head Coach Ronil Lal says they executed their game plan to some extent, but there are still a few areas to work on before the OFC Under-19 Championship.

“The boys did their best, we tried to contain New Zealand in their own half and at some extent we did that. A few areas we lacked, and to some extent we tried to tidy that up and it happened.”



Captain Navoce says the side did well today.

“We know New Zealand was going to be tough but we thank the boys for playing their hearts out for their family back at home in Fiji.”

The national U-19 side will feature in the OFC Championship in Tahiti next week.

Meanwhile, the Punjas Battle of the Giants semifinal continues this week, All In One Builders Nadi meets Rewa at 2pm, while Farmtrac Tractors Labasa takes on Bargain Box Ba at 4pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Football fans can listen to the live commentaries of the BOG semi-finals and final on Mirchi FM.