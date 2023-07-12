First Fijian woman to play for NZ in World Cup

[Source: nzfootball.co.nz]

For the first time in FIFA Women’s World Cup history, a Fijian woman will run out in the New Zealand colors.

Football Fern #185 Grace Jale is the first and only Fijian woman to have made the NZ national squad for the World Cup.

Jale who plays for Australia’s Canberra United in the A-League was born and raised in Auckland to a Fijian father and New Zealand mother.

Article continues after advertisement

The 24-year-old also represented Wellington Phoenix, the same club that Fiji Football captain Roy Krishna played for from 2014 to 2019.

Jale says this is a dream she has been chasing since she first made the squad at just 16-years-old.

She says at the time she was just a kid learning and making mistakes but now she had to show that she has what it takes to compete for a position and being able to achieve that is special.

The women’s World Cup will kick-off next Thursday and you can watch selected matches live on FBC Sports.

[Source: nzfootball.co.nz]