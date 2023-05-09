Fiji FACT draws out

Fiji FACT draw board.

The Digicel Fiji FACT 2023 pools have been drawn.

I’m pool A, defending champions Suva have been grouped with Lautoka, Ba and Navua.

This has been dubbed the pool of death.

In Pool B, last year’s finalist Labasa is alongside Rewa, Nadi and Tailevu-Naitasiri.

Round 1 is scheduled for the 9th-11th of June while the knockout stage is from the 17th-18th of June at the HFC Bank Stadium.

The winner will get $17,000, runner-up $5,000 and semi-finalists get $2,000 each.