Football
Defense secures win for PNG
March 22, 2022 4:18 am
New Caledonia's Jean-Brice Wadriako competes with Papua New Guinea captain Alwin Komolong. [OFC Media]
Papua New Guinea has bounced back a few days after going down to New Zealand to beat New Caledonia 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Oceania Qualifiers in Doha.
PNG lost 1-0 to the Kiwis on Saturday this morning they recorded their first win in a physical but wildly entertaining encounter.
Both sides made several changes to their starting XI’s after first-round losses, Papua New Guinea holding top-ranked New Zealand to a solitary goal while New Caledonia went down 2-1 to an impressive Fiji.
Tommy Semmy struck for PNG in the eighth minute after showing excellent composure to beat a New Caledonia defender with a nice touch and then slam home a right-footed shot from the edge of the box.
Both sides will be back in action on Friday, with PNG facing Fiji, while New Caledonia play New Zealand.