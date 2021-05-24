Defense secures win for PNG

Papua New Guinea has bounced back a few days after going down to New Zealand to beat New Caledonia 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Oceania Qualifiers in Doha.

PNG lost 1-0 to the Kiwis on Saturday this morning they recorded their first win in a physical but wildly entertaining encounter.

Both sides made several changes to their starting XI’s after first-round losses, Papua New Guinea holding top-ranked New Zealand to a solitary goal while New Caledonia went down 2-1 to an impressive Fiji.

Tommy Semmy struck for PNG in the eighth minute after showing excellent composure to beat a New Caledonia defender with a nice touch and then slam home a right-footed shot from the edge of the box.

Both sides will be back in action on Friday, with PNG facing Fiji, while New Caledonia play New Zealand.