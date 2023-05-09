$200 maximum allowance per week:Patel

The Fiji Football Association Council has approved the player regulations which includes the new maximum allowance amount for district reps.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel says a contracted player will get $200 per week.

Patel says clubs or districts can be taken to task if a player is given more.

Article continues after advertisement

‘The players will get only a maximum of $200 per week, it includes playing kits, rent and everything and that is the maximum they can get other than that whatever extra the clubs are giving they’ll be in breach so if they’re giving on their own, they got to have a civil contract but they won’t be able to register with Fiji FA’.

Patel adds Fiji FA is still an amateur status association.

The Fiji FA is also expected to record another profit for the 2022 financial year which will be revealed at the Congress next month.

Patel also says the budget for the new year has been passed.