Fiji Red Cross team mobilized to affected areas

Fiji Red Cross teams are working with the National Disaster Management Office and other agencies to fulfill the needs of those affected by TC Yasa.

Director-General Ilisapeci Rokotunidau says trained Red Cross volunteers who live within affected communities are providing assistance.

Volunteers are currently deployed to provide first aid and relief such as tarpaulins for shelter, hygiene kits, and safe water, backed by pre-positioned emergency supplies.

Rokotunidau says the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies have released initial early emergency relief funds of over $198, 000 to provide urgent assistance.

Head of the IFRC Pacific office, Kathryn Clarkson says there is a full team of people supporting the Fiji Red Cross Society operations to look into the damage done by TC Yasa.