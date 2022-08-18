Rabuka a weak leader: Sayed-Khaiyum

Meanwhile, Warid has been referred to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) for a probable breach of the Electoral Act. [File Photo]

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum maintains the People’s Alliance’s Sitiveni Rabuka is a weak leader who fails to condemn the racist statement made by his provisional candidate despite issuing an apology.

PA provisional candidate, Liliana Warid had posted a racist statement online where she described Indo-Fijians as “visitors” who “were not going back anytime soon” and she also claimed in the same statement that indigenous Fijians were being marginalized.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the People’s Alliance leader is not directly addressing the issue at hand.

Article continues after advertisement

“The fact that he has not condemned her and has not said that I don’t believe in what she said can mean that philosophically he is on likelihood in alignment with what she said. They may be a bit annoyed saying why she said it now. But that’s the fundamental issue.”

Sayed-khaiyum says a true leader is for the people despite one’s ethnicity or background.

“If you are a true leader, you are to build nationhood. You’ll treat all your citizens alike and you’ll be very inclusive.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says such continuous action from the People’s Alliance raises the question of how the party is being run.

The FijiFirst General Secretary is calling on Fijians to be careful of political tactics that will be employed by some parties simply to gain votes in this year’s General Elections without any real policies.

Meanwhile, Warid has been referred to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) for a probable breach of the Electoral Act.