FICAC investigating PA

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has received a complaint against The Peoples’ Alliance.

FICAC states the complaint was lodged by Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem.

According to FICAC, the complaint is against The Peoples’ Alliance because the racial comment posted by one of its provisional candidate Liliana Warid was on the Official Facebook Page of PA.

Warid had posted a racist statement online where she described Indo-Fijians as “visitors” who “were not going back anytime soon”.

She also claimed in the same statement that indigenous Fijians are being marginalized.

Since then, the PA Leader has issued an apology on behalf of the Party.