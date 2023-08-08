PM’s stance on Fukushima waste discharge worrisome

[File Photo]

Civil society organizations are urging Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to reevaluate his position regarding Japan’s intentions to dispose of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Plant’s waste into the Pacific Ocean.

Rabuka recently expressed contentment with the International Atomic Energy Agency’s report, which appeared to allay worries about potential harm to the ocean environment.

Climate activist and Pacific Conference of Churches general secretary Reverend James Bhagwan says that they been voicing apprehensions about this matter for several years.

Reverend Bhagwan claims that this situation coincides with Japan’s increased development assistance to the region.

“We are calling on the Prime Minister to please consult with the forum, read the report by the independent experts, and consider the concerns that they have raised in this report.”

Bhagwan asserts that the credibility of the IAEA report is being contested.

“The challenge that we have, and I think the issue that many of us have, is that the report by the IAEA has in fact been disputed by a panel of independent global experts that were appointed by the Pacific Islands Forum.”

The Alliance for Future Generations, a youth-led network’s Coordinator Lavetanalagi Seru has also voiced concerns.

“So this is about justice; this is about our livelihood and our future, and we cannot afford to make the mistake of dumping this nuclear waste into the Pacific.”

These organizations are appealing to the government to reconsider its stance and take a firmer position in advocating for the implementation of secure and sustainable solutions for handling Fukushima’s nuclear waste water.

Questions have been sent to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in this regard.