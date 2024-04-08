Minister affirms water restoration in Bau

Minister for Public Works and Infrastructure, Ro Filipe Tuisawau

Minister for Public Works and Infrastructure, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, confirms that the water supply to Ratu Epenisa Cakobau’s residence in Bau has been reconnected.

This follows an arrangement for periodic payment made by Ratu Epenisa, addressing concerns raised on social media regarding an overdue amount that led to the disconnection.

Ro Filipe states that the payment plan utilized can be accessed by anyone, provided they make an arrangement with the Water Authority of Fiji.

“Yes, my understanding is that an assessment is being made on that, because some of the arrangements, we had made arrangements too with those with excessive bills for a periodic or payment plan, so that’s one of the assessments. But I think the water has been reconnected, but on the understanding that there will be a repayment plan in terms of that water.”

The Minister highlights that the government also has its dues to pay for the water used during the Great Council of Chief meeting in Bau, and discussion on this matter is still ongoing.