Fiji Showcase returns after five years

A total of 107 exhibitors will be part of this year’s Fiji Showcase which begins tomorrow.

Organized by Communications Fiji Limited’s Total Event Company, it usually draws in traders under one roof for Fijians to take advantage of the nine-day event.

Total Events Manager, Elena Tukuwasa says they are back after five years, adding this year’s show is unique with fun-filled activities, food stalls and a Safety Kids Corner.

Article continues after advertisement

“If they bring in their kids, they’ll get registered, so this year, it’s called the Tuckers Safe Kids Corner. The focus is on the kids, when they come in, they wear the wrist band, our team is there, they will take down the details, numbers and everything, and this is just in case if they go missing around the area or anything, it will just makes it easier to call the parents or the guardians just to locate them.”

Tukuwasa says the Showcase will feature LED Tron Robots, which is unlike anything seen before in the country.

She says there will also be children’s rides and a character walk about including the Paw Patrol.

Some indoor booths will include services by relevant Ministries and agencies to help Fijians update their information.

“We’ve increased our trade and display area where we have the FNPF, the Outsourcing Fiji. What we have done is just to provide an area where we have our listeners walk in and they have everything in one corner where they can be serviced in terms of electricity bills, whatever water issues that they might be having or financing. All these will be in one area.”

The Fiji Showcase will also have evening stage shows which will feature prominent bands including Paradise Roots, VT1s, and BigWilz.

The Fiji Showcase 2023 will open its gates at 12pm tomorrow at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.