Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Satellite hospitals to be set up in Rakiraki and Sigatoka|Govt to make announcements on Nadi Airport soon|Low income for airport taxi drivers|Rakiraki resort provides free accommodation|Minister visits to ensure all protocols are followed|No new crew for fishing vessels|COVID-19 containment critical: PM|Shipping industry gives its assurance amidst COVID-19|FCCC conducts search and seizure|No one allowed in or out of Lautoka: COMPOL|Health Minister urges Fijians to be mindful of flu season|Freight services targeted to keep export sector viable|Essential supplies to be delivered soon to Lautoka|FCCC to announce major reduction in fuel price|Eight more arrested for breaking COVID-19 restriction|Health Minister thanks and encourages health workers|FBC takes stringent measures against COVID-19|Places of worship empty, some continue service as normal|People presence in Nausori drops|False information can affect the nation’s mentality|PM: No exceptions to leave Lautoka during lockdown|Man charged for allegedly breaching border restrictions in Lautoka|Don’t put lives at danger: PM|New Zealand has 14 new cases of COVID-19|Military and Police to monitor Lautoka border restrictions|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

Satellite hospitals to be set up in Rakiraki and Sigatoka

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
March 23, 2020 12:55 pm
Health Minister, Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says they want to ensure there are health services available to the surrounding townships and communities outside Lautoka.

The Ministry of Health is putting in measures to supplement access to medical care due to Lautoka Hospital being in the restricted zone.

Border restrictions on access into Lautoka came into effect on Thursday last week after the first positive case of COVID-19.

Health Minister, Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says they want to ensure there are health services available to the surrounding townships and communities outside Lautoka.

Article continues after advertisement

“CWM teams of Specialists have been moving up and down the Sigatoka to Nadi corridor, also the Rakiraki to Ba corridor for the last few days. They’ve been flying operations teams that have been able to do an operation successfully in Tavua and they’re looking at setting up a satellite small hospital in Rakiraki and also in Sigatoka.”

Fiji currently has two confirmed coronavirus cases, the first patient has been isolated at Lautoka Hospital with the second isolated at Nadi Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister is urging Fijians to get all of their information on coronavirus cases from official government websites, the WHO and mainstream media.

Dr. Waqainabete says rumours do nothing but cause unnecessary panic and distract health officials from carrying out their life saving work.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.