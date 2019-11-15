Home

Restaurants need to cut seating capacity says PM

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
March 23, 2020 4:15 pm

Restaurants will now have cut their seating capacity to within the 20-person limit announced by the Government.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama made this announcement after Fiji’s third case of COVID-19 was announced yesterday.

He says these moves are important for Fiji to fight the deadly disease.



“Keep tables hygienic and safely spaced apart, and –– better yet –– switch to delivery. For those who already offer take-away or delivery, do it more. For all others, try offering this service for the first time.”

He says everyone has a role to play in helping prevent the spread of coronavirus further.

“So whether you’re a restaurant owner, a taxi driver, or operate any business that involves customer turnover and shared spaces, do your business as safely as possible. Sanitise your kitchens and vehicles, cancel any mass gatherings, and lead our country by example. Because if you can’t operate safely, you won’t operate at all.”

The Prime Minister says international shipping services to the Lautoka port are all diverted to Suva except for those that deliver goods exclusively for food and manufacturing purposes only for the Lautoka confined area.

Details about who qualifies for this exemption are published on the Fijian Government website.

Click here for more on COVID-19

