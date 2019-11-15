Home

Minister visits to ensure all protocols are followed

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 23, 2020 12:35 pm
The Health Minister made an impromptu visit to Nadi hospital yesterday to ensure all protocols and strategies are in place with two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says health workers are expected to follow what has been outlined as part of response to the pandemic.

“We continue to talk about we preparing for this, it is now the time that we to actually ensure all the preparation and all the training is being followed.”

The Minister says Fijians who are under quarantined are well looked after as are health workers in the frontline of the response to COVID-19.

Dr. Waqainabete has again stressed the need for all Fijians to stay calm and continue to practice proper hygiene.

