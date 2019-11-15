Low income for airport taxi drivers

Taxi drivers operating at the Nadi International Airport are struggling to make ends meet.

With Fiji’s current border restrictions on some international travellers and Lautoka in lockdown due to COVID 19, airport taxi operators are making less than $50 a day.

Taxi Driver Pradeep Kumar says the airport has become virtually empty.

“We have to do something. Something like backyard gardening or planting some vegetables for couple of months maybe. So we never know what’s going to happen. Because we rely only on taxi business here which I’ve been doing here for 37 years already. But I’ve never seen something like this but whatever comes we have to take it. To survive we have to do something and save abit of money.”

Pradeep says some drivers are contemplating parking their taxis and looking for alternative income sources.

“What if the government can allow us and give us somewhere around we can operate from and get abit of money. So we can do that. Otherwise park the car home and do nothing.”

Fiji Airways has implemented its most stringent operations scale back in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be a 95 percent reduction in flights until the end of the May.