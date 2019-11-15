Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Govt to make announcements on Nadi Airport soon|Low income for airport taxi drivers|No new crew for fishing vessels|COVID-19 containment critical: PM|Shipping industry gives its assurance amidst COVID-19|FCCC conducts search and seizure|No one allowed in or out of Lautoka: COMPOL|Health Minister urges Fijians to be mindful of flu season|Freight services targeted to keep export sector viable|Essential supplies to be delivered soon to Lautoka|FCCC to announce major reduction in fuel price|Eight more arrested for breaking COVID-19 restriction|Health Minister thanks and encourages health workers|FBC takes stringent measures against COVID-19|Places of worship empty, some continue service as normal|People presence in Nausori drops|False information can affect the nation’s mentality|PM: No exceptions to leave Lautoka during lockdown|Man charged for allegedly breaching border restrictions in Lautoka|Don’t put lives at danger: PM|New Zealand has 14 new cases of COVID-19|Military and Police to monitor Lautoka border restrictions|Vulnerable people brushed aside during shopping rush|FTA closed until further notice|Fiji's second COVID-19 case recorded|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

Low income for airport taxi drivers

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
March 23, 2020 12:45 pm
Taxi drivers operating at the Nadi International Airport are struggling to make ends meet.

Taxi drivers operating at the Nadi International Airport are struggling to make ends meet.

With Fiji’s current border restrictions on some international travellers and Lautoka in lockdown due to COVID 19, airport taxi operators are making less than $50 a day.

Taxi Driver Pradeep Kumar says the airport has become virtually empty.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have to do something. Something like backyard gardening or planting some vegetables for couple of months maybe. So we never know what’s going to happen. Because we rely only on taxi business here which I’ve been doing here for 37 years already. But I’ve never seen something like this but whatever comes we have to take it. To survive we have to do something and save abit of money.”

Pradeep says some drivers are contemplating parking their taxis and looking for alternative income sources.

“What if the government can allow us and give us somewhere around we can operate from and get abit of money. So we can do that. Otherwise park the car home and do nothing.”

Fiji Airways has implemented its most stringent operations scale back in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be a 95 percent reduction in flights until the end of the May.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.