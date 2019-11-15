Home

Be responsible and don’t be selfish: COMPOL

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 25, 2020 7:40 am
Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says repeated attempts to breach the COVID-19 restricted zone for Lautoka is selfish.

The Fiji Police Force has called on every Fijian to be responsible.

Qiliho says they will not hesitate to prosecute those that are not willing to adhere to the COVID19 lockdown.

“If you have nothing to do at the check points, don’t come there. We will continue to go after the people who have been irresponsible and selfish in not adhering to the advices that have been divulge by the Honorable Prime Minister and our Ministry of Health.”

Qiliho says they are working closely with the Military Force in ensuring that everyone adheres to law and order in Lautoka.

“They are already playing a role with us and that is ongoing in manning checkpoints, cordoning off Lautoka, they are already there assisting us.”

Police also confirms that they have charged the taxi driver who helped the Vice Chancellor of the University of Fiji to the airport last Saturday.

