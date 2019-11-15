Consolidate recommendations vital for Melanesian sub-region: Age

Senior officials attending the Melanesian Spearhead Group meeting have been reminded of their roles .

This is in enabling development for the Melanesian sub-region and Pacific region in entirety.

Speaking at the opening of the meeting yesterday, MSG meeting Chair Barbara Age says deliberations over the next three days will be crucial for MSG members to consolidate recommendations for the Melanesian sub-region.

Age says it’s vital to leverage active participation and support for the strategic action plans in taking the MSG Secretariat to greater heights.

“I am adamant that our presence here this morning, not only demonstrates your strong commitment and determination to working together as One United Melanesia as enshrined by our founding Fathers but a manifestation of our shared vision and commitment towards the strengthening of our Organization, the MSG Secretariat.”

Age says a key feature of the meeting is to review and finalize the MSG Work Programme and Budget to map the way forward for the MSG Secretariat.

“We are consciously aware of the climate change issues affecting our Island states, human right issues, violence against women and girls and children, good governance and accountability issues, national and regional security issues, natural and man-made disasters, neo-colonialism and the negative threats of globalization to name a few. The ever-changing landscape of our regional geopolitics requires our firm commitment and recognition to bond together as a united front, and a united sub-regional force.”

Age thanked the Fijian Government for its support in having Fiji host the MSG Governing Body Meetings which convened yesterday in Suva yesterday. AB