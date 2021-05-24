Home

List of winners of the 2022 British Academy Film Awards

Associated Press | @AP
March 14, 2022 8:43 am
Troy Kotsur holds his Supporting Actor award for his role in the film 'Coda' at the 75th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London [Source: AP]

Winners of the 2022 British Academy Film Awards, announced Sunday:

Film — “The Power of the Dog”

British Film — “Belfast”

Director — Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Actor — Will Smith, “King Richard”

Actress — Joanna Scanlan, “After Love”

Supporting Actor — Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Supporting Actress — Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Rising Star — Lashana Lynch

British Debut — Director Jeymes Samuel for “The Harder They Fall”

Original Screenplay — Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Adapted Screenplay — Sian Heder, “CODA”

Film Not in the English Language — “Drive My Car”

Musical Score — Hans Zimmer, “Dune”

Cinematography — Greig Fraser, “Dune”

Editing — “No Time to Die”

Production Design — “Dune”

Costume Design — “Cruella”

Sound — “Dune”

Casting — “West Side Story”

Visual Effects — “Dune”

Makeup and Hair — “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Animated Film — “Encanto”

British Short Film — “The Black Cop”

British Short Animation — “Do Not Feed the Pigeons”

Documentary — “Summer of Soul”

