Business

Nadi Market youths receive wheelbarrows

Filipe Naikaso
November 8, 2021 3:30 pm

In an effort to curb the recurrence of petty crimes in Nadi Town, the Nadina Support group has stepped in and provided five wheelbarrows.

The project aims at ensuring “street boys” earn money in a legal way.

Group representative, Joeli Ragogo says they have been working very closely with the Nadi Community Policing in creating job opportunities for young men.



Ragogo says the youths now have a legitimate wheelbarrow business that they will operate from the Nadi Market.

He says some of them are married and through this initiative they will be able to earn a living for their family.

The idea behind this whole operation has been by Nadi Police Station Cluster Chief Sergeant Penijamini Vukivou who has been trying to get youths of Nadi to start their own businesses or find employment instead of getting caught up with the law.

Tui Nawaka, Ratu Asaeli Driu says he personally went out to get sponsors for the wheelbarrows.

Driu says the wheelbarrows have been donated by KKs Hardware.

