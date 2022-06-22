VB Holdings declares final dividend for 2021

[File Photo]

The VB Holdings Limited has declared its final dividend for 2021.

Following its 75th Annual General Meeting at Tanoa Hotel, Suva, VB Holdings passed a resolution to approve the audited Annual report.

During the 1st half of 2021, due to COVID-19 challenges and economic uncertainty, at the time of its usual first 1/2 year dividend declaration, the Board had decided to support food distribution initiatives instead, through Rotary Club and delay to declare dividends at the time.

However, with economic certainty and clarity of direction now restored, and in celebrations of the company’s 75th Diamond Jubilee Annual General Meeting, the shareholders passed a resolution to declare a final dividend of $0.07c per share, for the period ending December 2021.

They also reappointed N.S.Niranjan and Ratnesh Singh as Directors.

VBH was formed as a public company 75 years ago, was restructured and listed on the South Pacific Stock Exchange (SPX) in 2001.