Sooryavanshi releases in local theatres today

The much anticipated Bollywood movie Sooryavanshi was released in cinemas today.

Cinemas opened it’s doors to patrons last month, but many have moved to streaming sites for entertainment.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, billed as one of the biggest releases of the year was put on hold because of COVID-19.

Village six complex manager Nafiza Ali says they are hopeful that many Fijians will turn up to see the movie.

“Hopefully, we will be able to cover for our profits as we were closed for few months. Expectations are quite high since it is 70 percent capacity so let’s hope the turnover is good in the coming days.”

Ali adds they have retained a few of their staff and are looking forward to other major releases.

Cinemas are ensuring that all COVID-safe measures are being followed to ensure the safety of all Fijians.