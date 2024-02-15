Bollywood movie seeks to complete casting in Fiji

Bollywood director Ravi Chopra is in the country discussing the completion of the casting of his new family drama movie “Yeh Rishta Anmol Hai” in Fiji.

With this approval, it will add to the $800,000 investment for film productions that are already in the pipeline.

Chopra says the cast will also provide job opportunities for local talents and expertise.

Article continues after advertisement

“Definitely, without local support, nobody could produce the movie. Because the producer is not aware of all the insides and outsides of the country. And for that, we need local people, local support, and local technical people. And most of all, we require the support of Fiji Cinema, Fiji Films, and the Ministry concerned in this. So we are definitely going to hire local people.”

Chopra adds that he has completed shooting 30 percent of his movie in India.

He has been in the Bollywood industry since 1978 under R. B. Chopra Productions. He has directed Hindi, Punjabi, and Bhojpuri movies.