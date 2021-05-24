Volleyball
Brazilian volleyball player suspended for positive drug test
August 7, 2021 4:35 pm
A Brazilian volleyball player has been suspended for a positive drug test while competing in the Tokyo Olympics.
The athlete claims the banned substance found in a July test was introduced accidentally into her system.
The Brazilian Olympic Committee revealed of her positive test shortly before Brazil’s semi-final against South Korea.
The positive test was taken out of competition at the Brazilian volleyball training centre on July 7, the committee said.
Brazil won 3-0 to qualify for Sunday’s gold medal game against the United States.
