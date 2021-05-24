Sorovaki is Chef De Mission to Commonwealth Games

The Chef De Missions for the 2022 Pacific Mini Games and the Commonwealth Games have been named.

Fiji Rugby Union Operations Manager, Sale Sorovaki will lead Team Fiji to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England while World Archery Fiji General Secretary, Ajay Ballu will guide the team to the Pacific Mini Games at the Northern Marianas.

Team Fiji will be taking part in eight sports at Mini Games and will be leaving on the 9th of June.

Article continues after advertisement



[World Archery Fiji General Secretary Ajay Ballu [right] and [left] Fiji Rugby Union Operations Manager, Sale Sorovaki]

A total of 12 sports will be part of the Commonwealth Games on the 28th of July.