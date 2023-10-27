Smith describes the 'yin and yang' of playing Springboks in final

[Source: All Blacks/Facebook]

All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith says playing the Springboks is a unique challenge that requires a certain attitude and intent.

The 34-year-old will start in his second Rugby World Cup final this weekend, playing his 125th and final game for the All Blacks.

Hoping to add the final polish to his legacy and leave international rugby on the highest of highs, Smith is drawing on his 11 years of experience playing against the Springboks.

Smith’s is one of many legendary careers international rugby will farewell in the final weekend of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, including fellow All Blacks legends Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Dane Coles and Beauden Barrett.

He’s been mindful of not letting his emotions throughout his final weeks in the black jersey overwhelm him but is very clear on what the journey means.

While balancing the emotional and physical challenges of such a game, Smith is keeping everything in perspective.

The All Blacks will face the Springboks in the World Cup final on Sunday at 7am.