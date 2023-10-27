Raiwalui and Uluinasau among notable nominees

[Source: Rugby World Cup]

In the world of rugby, the stage is set for some exciting recognition. Fiji Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui has earned a noteworthy nomination for World Rugby’s Coach of the Year.

Joining him in this esteemed list are three other prominent coaches: Andy Farrell of Ireland, Jacques Nienaber from South Africa, and Ian Foster from New Zealand.

Adding to Fiji’s rugby pride, Reapi Uluinasau, a talented winger from Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s, is also among the nominees for the Women’s Sevens Player of the Year.

Article continues after advertisement

She shares this honour with three other exceptional players: Michaela Blyde from New Zealand, Maddison Levi from Australia, and Tyla Nathan-Wong, also from New Zealand.

Fijian winger Vinaya Habosi has been nominated for the title of International Men’s Rugby Player of the Year in recognition of his outstanding try during the Fiji vs. Georgia match.

He shares this nomination with other exceptional athletes, including Scotland’s Duhan van der Merwe, France’s Damian Penaud, and Ireland’s Hugo Keenan.

It’s a moment of recognition that transcends borders and gender, showcasing the talent and dedication of these athletes.