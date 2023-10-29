Heartbreaking loss says Foster

[Source: Reuters]

In a dramatic final at the Stade de France, the All Blacks were left in disbelief as the Springboks clinched a 12-11 victory, mirroring the heartbreak of the 1995 final.

The Boks, led by Pieter-Steph du Toit’s exceptional tackling, defended their 12-6 halftime lead, with the All Blacks scoring the sole try through Beauden Barrett.

Cards abounded in this intense match.

Cheslin Kolbe and Siya Kolisi were yellow-carded, while Shannon Frizell saw an early yellow.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane was yellow-carded which was later upgraded to red card for a high tackle, leaving the team with 14 players for a significant portion of the game.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster says it was a heartbreaking loss.

“We are very proud of our guys going out that red card so early you know to fight ourselves back iut really gave us a chance to winning that game. You know it didn’t go wrong in any area it was an arm wrestlewe saw that you know both teams had their moments you know im incredibily proud of the way we fought. To get within a whisker of pulling it off, it’s heartbreaking.”

Despite the loss, Foster says this is a group of team who are proud to be All Blacks.

Despite moments of promise, the All Blacks couldn’t find their clinical finishing.

Key handling errors hampered their efforts, and they faced challenges in building momentum.

A try in a second #RWCFinal for Beaudy 🙌 pic.twitter.com/LWiPdQIM2Q — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) October 28, 2023

Mark Tele’a’s agility posed a threat to the South Africans, but opportunities slipped through their fingers.

Though they scored a late try, the conversion was missed, and the Boks held on for a narrow victory, sparking contrasting emotions of joy and despair.