Handsome amount for national side

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru confirms that each member of the Fiji Water Flying Fijians squad will receive a substantial sum of money for reaching the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals in France.

Fiji Rugby Union Chair, Peter Mazey says a payment has already been successfully completed, with the remaining sum to be given to the players soon.

Mazey emphasizes the confidentiality of the exact monetary figures, as it is an integral part of their agreement.

“No I can’t because the players have asked of us to keep their details confidential with regards to any payments or anything to them. If people know that they got a lot of money or got any amount of money they keep getting asked for loans.”

Mazey gives his assurance that the FRU will respect the wishes of the players.

He adds that the financial recognition extends to both the players as well as the officials, who were part of the 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign.