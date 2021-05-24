Savea to captain Hurricanes

All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea has once again been named as captain of the Hurricanes.

Savea says he was “honoured” to lead the Hurricanes during the Super Rugby Pacific season.

The 28-year-old was presented with the prestigious Kel Tremain Trophy at the 2021 NZ Rugby annual awards as recognition for his outstanding form throughout the season.

Savea made his debut for the francehise in 2013 and will mark his 109th cap when he plays the Crusaders in the opening round of Super Rugby Pacific in Dunedin on Saturday night.