Rabitu determined to prove worth

Isikeli Rabitu

Young Swire Shipping Fijian Drua fly-half Isikeli Rabitu is still pinching himself at his fast transition in rugby.

The 18-year-old Naila villager from Bau, Tailevu caught the eyes of Drua selectors after an impressive outing for the Fiji Under-20 side at

World Under-20 Championship in South Africa earlier this year.

Rabitu says he counts his selection as a blessing and hopes to make his family proud when he runs out for the first time in a Drua jersey in the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season next year.

“I was shocked when I got the call-up to join the Fijian Drua. It’s been my dream to play for them ever since the team was formed and to be selected this early in my career is truly a blessing that I will not let go to waste.”



The former Suva Grammar School student was part of the Fiji Under-20 side to last year’s Oceania Championship before being drafted into the Fijian Drua development side.

Rabitu says he is learning as much as he can from experienced fly halves Caleb Muntz and Kemu Valetini ahead of an exciting season.

He says the best thing about being a fly half is orchestrating the team’s attack and defence and commanding the respect of his team mates, despite being the youngest player in the squad.

The 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season kicks off on February 23rd and the Drua will face the Blues in their opening match on February 24th in Auckland.