Kerevi and Nawaqanitawase named for Aussie 7s

Mark Nawaqanitawase and Samu Kerevi

Two Fijians will be part of Australia 7s side in the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later this month.

Fiji-born Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi and Warratahs winger who has links to Fiji Mark Nawaqanitawase will be representing the golden jumper.

Kerevi made his Sevens debut at the Tokyo Olympics.

He also produced a man-of-the-match performance during last week’s opening Test win over England.

Nawaqanitawase joins after his breakout season in Super Rugby Pacific and is currently in Fiji playing for Australia A in the Pacific Nations Cup.

Nick Malouf captains the side, joined by Maurice Longbottom, the lone returning player from the campaign four years ago.

London hero Henry Paterson is amongst the 12 debutants, motivated to perform after missing the Olympics due to injury.

Australia Sevens sides for Commonwealth Games:

Ben Dowling

Matt Gonzalez

Henry Hutchinson

Samu Kerevi

Nathan Lawson

Maurice Longbottom

Nick Malouf

Ben Marr

Mark Nawaqanitawase

Henry Paterson

Dietrich Roache

Corey Toole

Josh Turner