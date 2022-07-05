Kerevi and Nawaqanitawase named for Aussie 7s

Mark Nawaqanitawase and Samu Kerevi
Two Fijians will be part of Australia 7s side in the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later this month.
Fiji-born Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi and Warratahs winger who has links to Fiji Mark Nawaqanitawase will be representing the golden jumper.
Kerevi made his Sevens debut at the Tokyo Olympics.
He also produced a man-of-the-match performance during last week’s opening Test win over England.
Nawaqanitawase joins after his breakout season in Super Rugby Pacific and is currently in Fiji playing for Australia A in the Pacific Nations Cup.
Nick Malouf captains the side, joined by Maurice Longbottom, the lone returning player from the campaign four years ago.
London hero Henry Paterson is amongst the 12 debutants, motivated to perform after missing the Olympics due to injury.
Australia Sevens sides for Commonwealth Games:
Ben Dowling
Matt Gonzalez
Henry Hutchinson
Samu Kerevi
Nathan Lawson
Maurice Longbottom
Nick Malouf
Ben Marr
Mark Nawaqanitawase
Henry Paterson
Dietrich Roache
Corey Toole
Josh Turner