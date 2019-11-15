Dan Carter confirms he’s not returning to Kobe Steelers

Three-time World Player of the Year Dan Carter has announced he won’t be returning to Japanese Top League side Kobe Steelers, potentially ending his decorated rugby career.

The former All Blacks first-five was going into his two-season contract with the club, when all Japanese competitions were cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Carter has thanked the club and says he’s gutted he can’t help Kobe win another Top League title.

However, the 38-year-old hasn’t made it clear whether he’s retiring from the game altogether.

Carter is one of just two players to win the World Player of the Year award three times, alongside compatriot Richie McCaw, and he has also won the Rugby World Cup twice.

In the 2015 final against Australia, Carter scored 19 points and was named player of the match.

He made 112 appearances for New Zealand, amassing 1,598 points and becoming the highest points scorer in test match rugby.