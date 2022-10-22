Captain’s call prompted Sims to play in World Cup

[Source: FNRL Fiji National Rugby League / Facebook]

Fiji Bati prop Korbin Sims didn’t think he will be playing at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup a few months ago.

But just two weeks ago, a call from Captain Kevin Naiqama changed his stance as he laces up one more time for his home nation.

Sims is in the starting 13 tomorrow against Italy and says he couldn’t be happier to run out with his Bati brothers.

Article continues after advertisement

“I couldn’t turn him down so I’m just looking forward to getting out there with the brothers, leaving it all out in the pitch. I’ve already told this boys that I’ll do anything for them out there so you’ll see me running around trying to do my job the best I can and hopefully get a W at the end of it.”

Sims made his debut for the Bati in 2013 alongside his brothers Tariq and Ashton.

This time he is the only Sims in the squad but he says he has made 16 other brothers while in camp.

Sims and the Bati will take on Italy tomorrow at 1.30am.

Meanwhile, earlier today Australia raked in its biggest victory since 2000 thumping Scotland 84-0.