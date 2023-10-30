All Blacks greats end test careers

[Source: All Blacks/Twitter]

As the dust settles in France following a memorable World Cup, New Zealand rugby must bid farewell to another group of great players who have just completed their final Tests in the black jersey.

This is a moment of heartache for Kiwi fans, realizing that some of their best players are now moving on to the next chapter of their lives after years of dedicated service to the All Blacks.

While the future of certain stars remains uncertain, with players like Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo’unga, Shannon Frizell, and Leicester Fainga’anuku heading overseas with the possibility of returning to the All Blacks jersey, others, who have been a part of the team for just as long, if not longer, have announced that this was their final appearance.

This painful realization was already apparent to figures like forwards coach Jason Ryan, who eloquently summarized the sentiment after witnessing his players in the changing rooms following the final match.

Ryan says he feels for those players seeing them in sheds as they take off their jersey for the last time.