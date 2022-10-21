Korbin Sims in Bati squad for Italy

[Source: FNRL Fiji National Rugby League / Facebook]

Fiji Bati interim coach Wise Kativerata has selected a 24 men squad for the clash against Italy on Sunday.

Among the 24 is Korbin Sims who has come out of retirement to help the side.

Sims played his last game in August for Super League club Hull FC.

Article continues after advertisement

Kativeverata has included Vuate Karawalevu and halfback Netane Masima.

Ben Nakubuwai is expected to have more game time along with Taniela Sadrugu.

NRL stars like Viliame Kikau, Apisai Koroisau, Tui Kamikamica, Maika Sivo, Sunia Turuva, Semi Valemei and Brandon Wakeham are also in the mix

The Bati faces Italy at 1:30am on Sunday.