Benji Marshall returns after a month

Veteran playmaker Benji Marshall has been elevated from the reserves to the interchange for the West Tigers in their NRL clash against South Sydney Rabbitohs tomorrow.

The Tigers co-captain Marshall will make his first appearance in a month after being restored to Coach Michael Maguire’s bench.

Meanwhile, round nine of the NRL starts tonight with the Roosters playing the Cowboys at 9.50.

Article continues after advertisement

The Warriors meet the Titans at 8pm before the West Tigers battle the Rabbitohs at 9.55pm tomorrow.

On Saturday, the Sharks take on the Panthers at 5pm then the Bulldogs face the Broncos at 7.30pm.

Also on Saturday, the Storm takes on the Raiders at 9.35pm and the match will be aired live on FBC Sports.

On Sunday, Maika Sivo and the Eels face the Knights at 6.05pm and Dragons meet the Sea Eagles at 8.30pm.

You can watch the Eels and Knights match live on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL]