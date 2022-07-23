Stewart’s hat-trick earns Samoa semi-final spot

Jayda Stewart scored a hat-trick to move Samoa into the semi-finals of the OFC Women's Nations Cup. [Source: OFC]

Samoa is through to the semi-final of the OFC Women’s Nations Cup after beating New Caledonia 4-2 in the quarter-final today at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Jayda Stewart’s starred for the side scoring a hat-trick in the second-half.

Despite a brace from Sarah Uregei, New Caledonia were outdone by Stewart’s brilliance, after Samoa captain Monique Fischer had earlier given her side the lead.

Samoa’s work was however looking more clinical and Fischer saw her near-post shot saved by Lorenza Hnamano.

Samoa will face the winner of this evening’s other quarter-final between Papua New Guinea and Tonga next Wednesday while New Caledonia exit with their heads held high after a tough quarter-final battle.