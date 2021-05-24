Home

Spectators urged to follow protocols

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 28, 2021 4:36 pm
spectators at the Navua vs Nadroga match at the Uprising Resort Ground

Fiji Football Association President, Rajesh Patel is urging spectators of the Digicel Premier League to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols.

This comes after a few hiccups were observed during the resumption of the league last weekend.

Some fans who turned up to watch the games at the three venues of Prince Charles Park, ANZ Stadium and the Uprising Resort Ground were denied entry as they failed to bring an identification card along with their vaccination card.

Article continues after advertisement

A total of 73 people from all three venues did not have the CareFiji App installed on their phones and a person was turned away for not wearing a mask.

Patel reiterates that all measures in place should be strictly followed specially with the Digicel Senior League and Digicel Women’s Super League resuming on Sunday.

Round eight of the DPL commences on Sunday with Rewa hosting Suva at ANZ Stadium, Nadi faces Nadroga at Prince Charles and Navua takes on Lautoka at the Uprising Resort Ground.

All games will kick-off at 3pm and you can listen to the live commentary of the Nadroga/ Nadi match on Mirchi FM.

