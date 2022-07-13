Our girls are ready: Waqanidrola

[Photo: Supplied]

The process has been tough for the Fiji women football team but Assistant Coach Naomi Waqanidrola believes the team is ready.

Waqanidrola says things were challenging at first for the players as new concepts were introduced but the Digicel Kulas adapted well as time went by in camp.

“Coming with our new national head coach, there were some changes with how we train and how we go about our programs for the day. I think the girls got a hold of it, we’ve been together for a couple of months now and I’m pretty sure they’re going to be up for the challenge come the tournament.”

Waqanidrola says the Kula’s participation in the OFC Women’s Nations Cup is a step closer to their World Cup dream.

The 2022 OFC Women’s Football ambassador adds it will come down to the well prepared team and those who show their true quality on the field.

The Kulas first OFC Women’s Nations Cup match is against the Solomon Islands tomorrow at 7pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Tonight at 7, Tonga takes on Samoa and you can watch it and all other games live on FBC Sports.